The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has announced the results for Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Exams 2023 or Class 10 Results 2023 on Monday, 22 May 2023. The results were announced at 10 AM. The board reported a pass percentage of 72.69 percent. Candidates can check their Class 10 Board Results at the board’s official websites at results.sebaonline.org and sebaonline.org. They need to have the relevant documents, like their admit card, ready so that they can log in without any hassle.

Here are the websites where candidates can check their results:

• results.sebaonline.org

• sebaonline.org

• resultsassam.nic.in

• assamresult.in

How to check HSLC Results 2023?

1. Visit the official SEBA website at sebaonline.org

2. On the homepage, you may find the link for HSLC Results 2023 or click on the Results tab.

3. Under the section, look for the HSLC Exam Results link and click on it.

4. You will be redirected to the results page, seeking your credentials.

5. Add your details like roll number and date of birth and submit.

6. Your SEBA HLSC 2023 results will be displayed on the screen. Check your scores and download a copy for future reference.

Apart from this, students can also visit their respective schools and get mark sheets.

SEBA HSLC examination 2023

SEBA conducted the Class 10 board exams or HSLC exams 2023 from 3 March to 1 April this year. However, due to a few challenges, including incidents of paper leaks, the exams were rescheduled for English and General Science.

Around 4 lakh candidates appeared for the exams this year. To clear the Assam Board Class 10 exams 2023, students need to obtain at least 30 per cent in each subject. Those who fail to do so will have the opportunity to appear in the supplementary exam. The details regarding the Assam Board supplementary exam will be announced later.

