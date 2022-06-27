Assam HS Results 2022: 12th Board results declared, check details

Along with the official websites, the results can also be checked at various private portals including ssamresult.nic.in and ahsec. assam.gov. in websites. The Assam Class 12 result will also be published on 'Upolobdha app' of AHSEC

The Assam Higher Secondary Educational Council (AHSEC) has announced the Class 12 or HS results today, 27 June. Students can check their results by visiting the official websites ahsec.nic.in and resultsassam.nic.in.

According to News18, the pass percentage is 83.48 for Arts stream, 87.26 per cent for Commerce and 92.19 per cent for Science. In Arts, Sadhana Devi and Cherry Gohain shared the top rank with 487 marks as per an NDTV report. Bidisha Misra bagged the second spot while Sudipta Debnath and Niloy Kurmi stood third in Assam 12th Arts stream result.

As for Commerce, Sagar Agarwal got the first rank in Commerce with 482 marks. Manosh Jyoti Borthakur secured the second rank, Nikhil Gupta bagged the third spot.

Along with the official websites, the results can also be checked at various private portals including ssamresult.nic.in and ahsec. assam.gov. in. The Assam Class 12 result will also be published on 'Upolobdha app' of AHSEC.

How to check the results via SMS and app?

The results will also be available on the official app of the Board called Upolobdha. Candidates can download the app from Google Play Store.

To get the results through SMS, type Assam12 your roll number and send it to 56263. The results will be sent as an SMS alert to your mobile phones.

Steps to check Assam Board 12th Result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Council at ahsec.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the AHSEC Class 12 2022 result link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: After you submit it, the Assam Class 12 Board results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download also save a copy for future use.

Students need to score at least 30 per cent to clear the Assam 12th board. The council will also allow the candidates to put a request for the rechecking of their answer scripts. The applications for the same will start on 1 July and end on 7 July at ahsec.assam.gov.in. Also students can apply for photocopies of answer booklets from 9 July to 25 July.

For more information, students can visit the official AHSEC website.

