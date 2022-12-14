Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC has issued the Assam Board Exam 2023 date sheet for Higher Secondary. Candidates who will be taking the Class 12 board examination can check the date sheet on the official web portal. As per the schedule released, the practical examinations will be conducted from 25 January 2023 to 15 February 2023. The higher secondary board exams will commence on 20 February and will end on 20 March 2022. There will be two shifts – one from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The practical examination for Class 12 will be organised from 25 January to 15 February 2023.

The 2023 Class 12 Assam board exams will be conducted in centre-based pen and paper mode. The Assam board HS 2023 exams will commence with the English paper on the first day followed by Physics.

The announcement of the date sheet was made by the Education Minister of Assam, Ranoj Pegu on his official Twitter handle where he announced the examination dates mentioned above.

Important notification on HS Final Examination 2023. The AHSEC HS Final Exam will be held from February 20, 2023 to March 20, 2023. The Practical exam will be held from January 25, 2023 to 15 February, 2023. 1/2#AHSEC#BoardExamAssam2023 pic.twitter.com/pFkzDxtuiw — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) December 14, 2022



The exam will be conducted for modern languages including Bodo, Garo, Assamese, Bengali, Manipuri, Mizo, Hmar, Hindi, Khasi, Nepali and Urdu. The advanced language includes Advance Assamese, Advance Bodo, Advance Bengali, Advance Hindi and Advance Manipuri.

As mentioned in the date sheet, Music is divided into 3 groups – Group A, B and C. Vocational papers include Elective papers IV, V and VI, General Foundation Course- II, For more details, candidates can refer to the date sheet in the tweet.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.