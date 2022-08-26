APSC to close applications for Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary posts on 26 August, check details

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will today, 26 August conclude the recruitment to the post of Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer. Candidates can register themselves to apply for the vacancies on the official web portal of the Commission at apsc.nic.in

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will today, 26 August conclude the recruitment to the post of Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer. Candidates can register themselves to apply for the vacancies on the official web portal of the Commission at apsc.nic.in. The recruitment drive aims at filling up a total of 162 vacancies under the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department in the state. It should be noted that only the permanent residents of Assam are eligible to apply for the post. Aspirants need to have a Degree in Bachelor of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science (B.V.Sc & A.H) from a recognised university in order to be eligible for these vacancies notified by the commission.

What is the age limit?

Aspirants should be a minimum of 21 years of age and a maximum of 38 years as on 1 January 2022. However there are age limit relaxations for the candidates from reserved category.

For more information on those relaxations, check this official notification:

http://apsc.nic.in/advt_2022/Advt_13_2022.pdf

What are the steps to apply for the APSC vacancies?

Step 1: Go to the official website APSC at apsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to “Online Recruitment Portal” on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads “Apply Here” against the Veterinary Officer post.

Step 4: Register yourself and apply for the APSC vacancies.

Step 5: Fill in your details in the application form, upload the required documents, and make the fee payment..

Step 6: Submit your APSC application form and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates will be required to submit the details of documents like Certificate No., Issue date, Issuing authority and even upload them. These are to be uploaded in a pdf file in such a way that the file size should not be more than 200 KB and it should be legible when a printout is taken. As mentioned in the circular, the pay scale ranges from Rs. 30,000 to 1,10,000.

What is the application fee?

The candidates belonging to General/EWS category need to pay an application fee of Rs 285.40, whereas Rs 185.40 is to be paid by the candidates belonging to ST/SC/OBC/MOBC category. A fee of Rs 35.40 is applicable for BPL and PWBD category candidates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.