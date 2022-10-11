APSC recruitment 2022: Registrations for Inspector of Legal Metrology posts end today, link here
The candidates should be between 21-38 years as on 1 January 2022. There is a relaxation in the upper age limit for some categories
The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conclude the online application process for the recruitment of Inspector of Legal Metrology today, 11 October. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official web portal of the Commission. The online application process for a total of 18 vacancies started on 12 September. The candidates should be a minimum of 21 years and a maximum of 38 years as on 1 January 2022 to be eligible for the vacancies. There is a relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates belonging to reserved categories. The candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Science with Physics as one of the subjects or should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering.
How to apply for the APSC vacancies?
Step 1: Visit the official web portal.
Step 2: Click on “Online Recruitment Portal”.
Step 3: Go to “Apply Here” against the Inspector of Legal Metrology post.
Step 4: Register and apply for the APSC vacancies.
Step 5: Fill in the details in the application, upload the required documents, and pay the APSC application fee.
Step 6: Submit the APSC application form and take a printout for future reference.
Here is the direct link to apply for the APSC vacancies.
The direct link to the notification of Inspector of Legal Metrology post is here.
What is the application fee?
The aspirants from the General/EWS category need to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable for candidates from ST/OBC/SC/ MOBC category.
Before applying for the posts, candidates need to make sure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions. Their admission at different stages of selection by the Commission will be purely provisional. If during verification at any time before or after the Screening Examination or Written Examination and Interview Test, it is found that they don’t fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature will be cancelled by the Commission.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
TN Police SI PET result 2022 declared, check direct link
Selected candidates will have to appear for a viva-voce exam. It is the next stage of the selection process and will carry 10 marks.
UPSC CAPF 2022: DAF released at upsconline.nic.in; check direct link
The UPSC CAPF 2022 exam is being held for recruitment of 253 vacancies in several armed forces such as CRPF and BSF.
JAM 2023: Application process to conclude today, check direct link
Candidates will have to pay a fee Rs 1,800 for one paper and Rs 2,500 for two papers. There are exemptions for women and reserved category candidates