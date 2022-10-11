The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conclude the online application process for the recruitment of Inspector of Legal Metrology today, 11 October. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official web portal of the Commission. The online application process for a total of 18 vacancies started on 12 September. The candidates should be a minimum of 21 years and a maximum of 38 years as on 1 January 2022 to be eligible for the vacancies. There is a relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates belonging to reserved categories. The candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Science with Physics as one of the subjects or should have a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering.

How to apply for the APSC vacancies?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal.

Step 2: Click on “Online Recruitment Portal”.

Step 3: Go to “Apply Here” against the Inspector of Legal Metrology post.

Step 4: Register and apply for the APSC vacancies.

Step 5: Fill in the details in the application, upload the required documents, and pay the APSC application fee.

Step 6: Submit the APSC application form and take a printout for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for the APSC vacancies.

The direct link to the notification of Inspector of Legal Metrology post is here.

What is the application fee?

The aspirants from the General/EWS category need to pay a fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 150 is applicable for candidates from ST/OBC/SC/ MOBC category.

Before applying for the posts, candidates need to make sure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions. Their admission at different stages of selection by the Commission will be purely provisional. If during verification at any time before or after the Screening Examination or Written Examination and Interview Test, it is found that they don’t fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature will be cancelled by the Commission.

