APSC Recruitment 2022: Registration opens for Inspector of Legal Metrology posts

APSC is running this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 18 vacancies for Inspector of Legal Metrology under the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has begun the application process for recruitment to the post of Inspector of Legal Metrology. Interested candidates, who fulfil the eligibility criteria, can register themselves online through the official website of APSC which is apsc.nic.in. As per the official notification, the application window will remain open till 11 October. The APSC is running this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 18 vacancies for Inspector of Legal Metrology under the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.

The commission has shared a detailed breakout of the open vacancies and payscale in the official notification. Aspirants are instructed to go through the official notification available on the APSC website, before proceeding with the online application. Read the official release here: http://apsc.nic.in/advt_2022/Advt_19_2022.pdf

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The age limit to apply for the APSC recruitment drive is from 21 years to 38 years as on 1 January 2022. Age relaxation is applicable for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

Educational Qualifications:

Applicants must possess a graduation degree in Science with Physics as one of the subjects or a Bachelor degree in Engineering.

Direct link to apply: https://online.apscrecruitment.in/

Application Fee:

General candidates and those who are from the EWS category will need to pay an application fee of Rs 250.

Candidates from the reserved categories such as SC, ST, OBC and MOBC will need to pay Rs 150.

The BPL and PWBD candidates are exempted from the application fee.

Steps to follow while applying for APSC Recruitment 2022:

Go to the official APSC site, http://apsc.nic.in/

On the homepage, look for the ‘Online Recruitment Portal.’

Under the section, hit the ‘Apply Now’ button against the Inspector of Legal Metrology post.

Complete the registration and continue with the APSC application.

Key in the required details, pay the APSC application fee and submit.

Download the APSC form and take out a copy for future reference.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.