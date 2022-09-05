APSC Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for Lecturer and other posts

You can apply for the desired post till 30 September, 2022 on the official website of APSC - apsc.nic.in.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has begun the registration process for the posts of Lecturer and Programme Cum Script Writer in State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Assam. You can apply for the desired post till 30 September, 2022 on the official website of APSC. The recruitment drive is being held to fill 16 vacancies for the post of Lecturer and 2 for the post of Programme cum Script Writer.

For both the posts, applicants are required to be 21 to 38 years old. The age of the candidates will be calculated on the basis of date of birth written on their Class 10th marksheet.

Educational qualification:

For the post of Lecturer, these are the qualifications:

The applicant must have scored 55 per cent in his/her Masters Degree. The application must have secured 55 per cent marks in M.Ed. The candidate is required to have given NET/SLET from UGC/Ph.D from a recognized university. The candidate is needed to have 3 years of teaching experience at a government school.

For the post of Programme cum Script Writer, these are the qualifications:

The candidate is required to have secured 55 per cent marks in his/her Masters Degree. The applicant is needed to have scored 55 per cent in M.Ed.

For more information, see the official notice here.

Steps to apply for the posts:

After landing on the homepage of the official website, click on the tab which reads, “Forms and Downloads”.

Click on the download link next to “Direct Recruitment (DR) (New Form)”.

Now, fill the application, and write the position you are applying for.

Attached the asked documents and proof of fee payment.

Send the application form through post to Deputy Secretary, APSC, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati, 781022.

Take out a hard copy of your form for future reference.

General and EWS candidates have to make a fee payment of Rs. 250. While, candidates belonging to the SC, ST, OBC and MOBC categories will have to pay Rs. 150. Applicants belonging to the BPL category don’t have to pay the application fees, but they will have to attach the copy of their BPL certificate as a proof.

