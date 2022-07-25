APSC invites applications for 162 Veterinary Officer and other vacancies, registration begins from 26 July

The candidates should be between the ages of 21 and 38 years as on 1 January this year. Applicants are required to have a 'degree in Bachelor of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has issued the online notification for the recruitment of Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer, Class-B vacancies under the state's Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department. Those interested and eligible can apply to the posts from 26 July.

It is to be noted that the last date for form submission is 26 August 2022. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 162 vacancies.

What is the pay scale offered?

Pay scale: Rs. 30,000 to Rs 1,10,000

Grade Pay: Rs. 12,700

Pay band (PB- 4)

What is the eligibility criteria?

Age Limit: The candidates should be between the ages of 21 and 38 years as on 1 January this year.

Educational Qualification: Applicants are required to have a "degree in Bachelor of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science (B.V.Sc & A.H) from a recognized university", as per the official notice.

Check the APSC official notification here.

What is the Application Fee?

Aspirants belonging to General/EWS category are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 285.40. A total of Rs 185.40 is to be paid by the candidates belonging to ST/SC/OBC/MOBC category. Applicants from BPL and PWBD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 35.40.

How to apply for the vacancies?

Visit the Recruitment Web Portal of APSC -online.apscrecruitment.in.

Register yourself by going to the ‘Register Here’ link and completing the One Time Registration(OTR) process.

Login to enter the APSC recruitment portal.

Click on the link to apply for Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer, Class-B posts given on the page.

Upload the required documents and pay the APSC application fee.

Submit the form and take a printout of your APSC form for future use.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official APSC website for latest updates.

