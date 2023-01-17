APSC CCE 2022 notification out: Apply for 913 posts from 21 January

The notification for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2022 has been released by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website of APSC from 21 January, 2023. The last date to register for the exam and to pay the application fee is 10 February and 12 February, respectively. The APSC CCE 2022 recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 913 vacancies. Candidates from the category of General/ Ex-Servicemen (general) need to pay an application fee of Rs 250. On the other hand, applicants from the category of Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Other Backward Classes (OBC)/ Minorities and Other Backward Classes (MOBC), including ex-servicemen need to pay an application fee of Rs 150. Women applicants, including ex-servicemen, are exempted from paying the fees.

Age limit

The candidates are required to be between the age of 21 to 38 years as on 1 January, 2022. The upper age limit is 43 years for the candidates belonging to the category of SC/ Scheduled Tribes, Plains (STP)/ Scheduled Tribes, Hills (STH). The upper age limit has been set at 41 years for OBC/ MOBC category applicants. The upper age limit has been relaxed by 10 years for applicants from the category of Benchmark Disabilities.

For more details, see the official notification here.

The age limit of the candidates is going to be calculated on the basis of a Matriculation/ High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Admit Card/ Certificate provided by a recognized board or council. No other document is going to be accepted in lieu thereof for the purpose.

Academic qualification

The candidates need to possess a degree from any university incorporated by an Act of Central or State Legislature in India. Alternatively, they should have a degree from other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a university under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956. Those applicants are also eligible who have such qualifications as may be declared equivalent by the government.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary Examination (Objective Type) and Main Examination (Written and Interview).

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.