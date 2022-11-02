APPSC Recruitment 2022: Group 1 registration ends today, check steps to apply

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will close the registration window for recruitment to the posts of Group-I Services today, 2 November 2022. Candidates who are interested and haven’t applied can do so by visiting the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. “Applicants are advised to retain their mobile number and Email ID registered in OTPR for receiving OTPR/SMS for further communication,” reads the notification. One-time registration is not considered as an application for any post under any circumstances, informs the commission. Through this recruitment drive, APPSC aims to fill up a total of 92 vacancies. Out of which, two openings have been carried forward while the other 90 are fresh vacancies.

According to the schedule, the APPSC Group 1 Preliminary Exam (objective type) will be conducted on 18 December 2022. The written examination mains (descriptive type) is tentatively planned to be held in the 2nd half of March next year.

Read the APPSC Group 1 notification 2022 here.

Here are the simple steps to apply for APPSC Group 1 recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the one-time profile registration and click on the designated link.

Step 3: Candidates have to register and create their profile. Only then they can apply for the post.

Step 4: While filling out the application form, candidates also have to upload important documents and pay the fee.

Step 5: Finally, submit the application form and download a copy of the same for future use.

Those from the unreserved category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 250 and an examination fee of Rs 120. The reserved category candidates are exempted from payment of the examination fee of Rs 120 only.

More details on age criteria, physical requirements, educational qualifications, reservations, and the selection process among others are mentioned in the recruitment notification. Candidates are advised to read the notice carefully and completely. They are further advised to keep a check on the official website of APPSC for more details and updates.

