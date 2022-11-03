The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has extended the registration deadline for recruitment to the posts of Group-I Services. Earlier, the deadline was 2 November, now it has been extended to 5 November 2022. So, candidates who haven’t applied yet can do so by visiting the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

“Commission taking into consideration of the requests from unemployed youth has taken a decision in the given circumstances to extend the last date for submission of applications online for the posts falling under Group-I Services vide Notification No.28/2022, dated:30.09.2022 from 02/11/2022 to 05/11/2022,” reads the official notice. Candidates should also note that the last date for payment of fee is 4 November up to 11:59 pm.

Candidates must retain their mobile number and email ID registered in OTPR for receiving OTPR/SMS from the commission for further communication. Through this recruitment campaign, APPSC will fill up a total of 92 vacancies in the organisation. Out of the total, two positions have been carried forward while the other 90 are fresh vacancies.

Read the official notice here:

https://psc.ap.gov.in/Documents/NotificationDocuments/web%20note%2002.11.2022%20on%20Extension%20of%20last%20date%20for%20submission%20of%20On-line%20applications_02112022.pdf

Check the steps to apply for APPSC Group 1 recruitment 2022:

-Go to psc.ap.gov.in.

-Search for the one-time profile registration and click on the designated link.

-Candidates have to register themselves and create their profile on the page. Then apply for the desired post.

-Fill up the application form, upload all the necessary documents and pay the fee.

-Submit the application form as asked.

-Download the confirmation page for future use.

Read the APPSC Group 1 notification 2022 here:

https://psc.ap.gov.in/Documents/NotificationDocuments/28_2022.pdf

According to the schedule set by the commission, the APPSC Group 1 Preliminary Exam (objective type) will take place on 18 December 2022. The shortlisted candidates will then have to appear for the mains exam (descriptive type). It is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the month of March next year.

More information on age criteria, application fees, educational qualifications, reservations, and selection process are mentioned in the recruitment notification.

