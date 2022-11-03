APPSC ACF admit card 2022 released at psc.ap.gov.in, check direct link

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) exam 2022 today, 3 November. Candidates who register for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. To access the admit cards, candidates will have to enter their User ID, password, and captcha code on the portal. For one-time profile registration (OTPR), application, and fee-related queries, candidates can call to 0866-2527820. For any recruitment information, notifications, subjects, help desk and etc, candidates can call to – 0866-2527821. “Candidates are not supposed to make a phone call to the Honourable Chairman, Honourable Members, or the Secretary on the above queries,” reads the notification.

As per the schedule, this year the APPSC ACF exam will be conducted on 9, 10, and 11 November in a written (computer-based test) format. Candidates are advised to carry their respective hall tickets to the examination centre on the day of the exam. Those who fail to show the ACF hall ticket 2022 will not be allowed to appear for the said recruitment exam.

Check the steps to download APPSC ACF admit card 2022:

Step 1: Go to APPSC’s official website at psc.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the link reading – “ATTENTION: Hall Ticket for Assistant Conservator of Forests Notification No.04/2022 are available for download – (Published on 03/11/2022)” and click on it.

Step 3: On the new page you have to log in using your User ID, password, and captcha code.

Step 4: The APPSC ACF admit card 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the APPSC ACF admit card 2022.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the hall ticket for examination purposes and further use.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission will fill up a total of 9 vacancies in the organisation. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam. Those who are selected for the Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) posts will take home a salary package of Rs 40,270 to Rs 93,780.

