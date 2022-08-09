Applications for JEE Advanced 2022 begin, find direct link here

The last date to register for the JEE Advanced registration is 11 August. Earlier, the JEE Advanced 2022 registration process was scheduled to start on 7 August 2022

IIT Bombay recently started the JEE Advanced 2022 registration in online mode on 8 August. Those who want to apply for the exam can fill and submit the JEE Advanced exam at jeeadv.ac.in. The last date to register for the JEE Advanced registration is 11 August. Earlier, the JEE Advanced 2022 registration process was scheduled to start on 7 August 2022. But the date of registration was deferred. Those who want to appear for Joint Entrance Examination Advanced need to check and fulfil the eligibility criteria beforehand. IIT-B has published the JEE Advanced 2022 eligibility criteria along with their official brochure. The JEE Advanced application form for foreign candidates was released on 1 August. In order to apply for the exam, candidates need to be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all the categories) in the B.Tech./B.E. Paper of JEE (Main) exam.

What are the steps to fill the JEE advanced application form?

Go to the official website of the JEE advanced.

Complete your registration by using your JEE Main application number and password.

Fill in your details to complete your registration form.

Upload your documents as mentioned in the application form.

Pay your JEE advanced application fee.

Print your JEE Advanced application form for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for the exam:

What is the JEE Advanced application fee?

Female candidates from all categories will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,400.

For candidates from the SC, ST, and PwD categories, a fee of Rs 1,400 is applicable.

All other candidates will have to pay a sum of Rs 2,800.

What is the age limit prescribed for eligible candidates?

In order to be eligible, candidates should have been born on or after 1 October 1997. It is to be kept in mind that a 5 years of age relaxation is there for the reserved candidates such as those from SC, ST or PWD categories.

This year, the exam will be held in two shifts. Paper 1 will happen from 9 AM to 12 PM. Paper 2 will be held between 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

