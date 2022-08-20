Application process for MHT CET 2022 re-exam concludes today, check details

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will again conduct the MHT CET 2022 after the candidates were not able to complete the exam due to technical issues

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will once again conduct the MHT CET 2022 after the candidates were not able to complete the exam due to technical issues. Those who were unable to complete the paper can apply for the re-exam on the official web portal at cetcell.mahacet.org. These applicants need to note that the last date to apply for the reexamination of MAH CET exams like MCA, MAH LLB and other courses is today, 20 August 2022. The entrance exam was administered across Maharashtra from 2 to 5 August. Many candidates were not able to take part in the examination because of the server problems. A few of them were not able to complete their examination because of shutdowns, interruptions, and logouts. Reportedly, the exam scheduled for 11 August for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) group faced hindrances because of these issues.

Here are the steps to apply for the Maharashtra CET re-exam, simply follow these steps:

Visit the official online portal of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Select the course you want.

‘Click Here to Apply for CET-2022 Re-Exam’ will be displayed on your screen.

Click on it, fill your re-exam application and submit it.

Once you submit your MHT CET 2022 application form, you can take a print out of it.

Candidates are advised to also download the confirmation page for future reference. The admit cards for the re-exam will soon be issued to the applicants. The time, venue, and other such details will be mentioned on it. Candidates can mail at cetcell.reexam2022@gmail.com for any of the further queries

Earlier, the Maharashtra CET Cell released the MAH CET 2022 Hall Ticket for the MBA Entrance Exam. Those who have registered for the MAH MBA CET can now download their exam hall tickets from the official web portal at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MAH CET for MBA is supposed to be held from 23 to 25 August 2022. The exam would be held in CBT mode.

