Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has started the online application process for recruitment of Havilders (Non Gazetted, Grade-III) under Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards, from today, 2 January. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at slprbassam.in. The last date to apply for the posts is 31 January 2023. Candidates whose applications are found to be correct in all respects will have to appear for PST and PET. The date (s) and venue (s) for the tests will be announced in due course of time. The Physical Efficiency Test will be a total of 40 marks.

What is the educational qualification required?

The candidate should have HS:C or should have cleared an equivalent examination passed from a recognised Board or Council. Minimum NCC ‘B’ Certificate will be needed

What is the permissible age limit?

An aspiring candidate should be a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 40 years as on 1 July 2022.

What are the steps to apply for Assam Police recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at slprbassam.in

Step 2: Go to Assam Police online application portal and click on apply link.

Step 3: Click on ‘Register Now’ and complete the registration process.

Step 4: Fill out the Assam Police application form and upload your documents.

Step 5: Pay the fee and submit the Assam Police application.

Step 6: Download the Havilder form and take a printout for future reference.

Here is the direct link to the Assam Police recruitment notification.

Candidates should keep a check on the Assam Police official web portal for the latest updates.

