Application process for AIMA MAT 2022 CBT 2 ends today, check steps to register

All India Management Association (AIMA) will conclude the registration process for CBT 2 MAT exam 2022 today, 13 December. Aspirants who have not applied yet can apply on the official web portal. Candidates should note that they will not be allowed to edit the MAT registration form 2022 after submission. Candidates need to complete the form and submit it today to get the MAT CBT 2 admit card 2022. According to the schedule, AIMA MAT will be held on 17 December 2022 for CBT 2. Candidates who have registered themselves for the exam will be able to download their MAT CBT 2 admit card from 15 December.

What are the steps to fill the AIMA MAT CBT 2 Application Form?

Go to the official site.

On the homepage, click on the “Register” tab and generate login credentials.

Re-login with the generated credentials and complete the application form.

Cross-verify details and upload necessary documents.

Pay the AIMA MAT application fee and submit the application form.

Download and print a copy of MAT application form for future use.

Here is the direct link to apply for AIMA MAT CBT 2.

For downloading the AIMA MAT admit card, candidates will be required to fill in their email ID and password in the login window. Candidates should go through the details mentioned on it and in case, there is an error, they can contact the officials for corrections in MAT admit card.

What is the application fee?

Candidates should pay an application fee of Rs 1,850 for appearing in a single exam.

