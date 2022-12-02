Application process for AFCAT 2023 begins, check steps to register
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has commenced the online applications for the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2023) today, 1 December. Candidates who are eligible can apply for the test till 30 December, 5 PM. Selected candidates will join courses that will start in January 2024 for the grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in the Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches as well as the NCC Special Entry Scheme (For the flying branch). Those who want to apply for the flying branch should age between 20-24 years, whereas the age limit for the candidates who want to apply for Ground Duty (Technical/ Non-Technical) Branches is between 20-26 years as on 1 January 2024.
What are the steps to apply for IAF AFCAT 01/2023?
- Go to the official web portal.
- Click on ‘Candidate Login’ – ‘AFCAT 01/2023’.
- Then go to ‘New Registration’ and then create your profile.
- Type your details in the application form, upload your documents and then pay the application fee.
- Submit the form and then take a printout for future reference.
Apply for IAF AFCAT 01/2023 here.
What is the application fee?
Candidates who want to register for AFCAT entry will be required to pay an amount of Rs 250 as an examination fee. The aspirants who are registering for NCC Special entry are not required to pay any fee.
The recruitment drive is being held for a total of 258 vacancies.
