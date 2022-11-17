The Department of School Education and Literacy has once again extended the deadline for the National Merit cum Means Scholarship (NMMSS). Eligible students can apply on the official National Scholarship web portal. Candidates now have time till 30 November to fill out the scholarship applications. Verification for defective applications, institute and DNO/SNO/MNO will also be open till 30 November. Under the scheme, scholarships are given to meritorious students belonging to economically weaker sections to prevent them from dropping out at class 8 and encourage them to continue their secondary education. It is to be noted that the students should have at least scored 55 per cent marks or equivalent grades in their Class 7 exam before appearing in the selection test. This includes a 5 per cent relaxation in the case of students belonging to the reserved category.

What are the steps to apply for NMMSS 2022?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal.

Step 2: Then go to the NMMSS scholarship 2022 link.

Step 3: Fill in the requisite details and upload the required documents.

Step 4: Submit and download your NMMSS scholarship application.

Students from any community who are enrolled in government, government-aided or local body schools and are fulfilling the guidelines of the scheme may apply for the scheme. Candidates whose parental income from all sources is less than Rs 3.5 lakh in a year can avail of the scholarship.

MMSS scholarships are deposited directly into the bank accounts of selected students by electronic transfer through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS). A 100 per cent centrally sponsored scheme, it will give each student Rs 12,000 per year for a period of five years.

