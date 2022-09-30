AP TET 2022: Result declared at aptet.apcfss.in, 58.07 percent qualify

The Department of School Education (DSE), Andhra Pradesh has declared the State Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2022) result today, 30 September 2022. Candidates who appeared for the teacher eligibility exam can check and download their results from the official website at aptet.apcfss.in. According to News18 Telugu, School Education Commissioner Suresh Kumar announced the results and informed that 58.07 per cent of candidates qualified the AP TET exam. This year, a total of 5,25,789 applicants applied for the AP TET 2022 exam, out of which 4,07,329 candidates appeared for it. The AP TET 2022 results have been released after normalisation of qualifying test marks for SC, ST, BC, PHC, and Ex-Servicemen candidates.

Here’s how to check the AP TET Result 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at aptet.apcfss.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the AP TET 2022 result link that is on the home page.

Step 3: Then, enter the login details and submit.

Step 4: The AP TET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save and download the AP TET Result 2022

Step 6: Take a printout of the AP TET Result 2022 for future purposes.

Find the direct link here.

The AP TET 2022 result was earlier scheduled to be released on 14 September, but later got postponed. The examination was held from 6 to 21 August 2022 in a computer-based test format. The first shift was from 9:30 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. The DSE had released the provisional answer keys and asked candidates to raise objections if any, till 7 September 2022. Following this, the final answer key of the AP TET 2022 exam was released on 12 September.

The AP TET paper 1 exam was conducted to recruit eligible teachers for primary classes (classes 1 to 5). Paper II was held to recruit teachers for elementary school students (Classes 6 to 8).

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.