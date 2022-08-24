AP TET 2022: Response sheet released at aptet.apcfss.in; direct link here
The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test is a state-level examination conducted by the Commissioner of School Education Andhra Pradesh (CSEAP)
The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 response sheet is out. To access the individual response sheets, candidates will have to log in at the AP TET portal by using their correct ID number and date of birth. According to the schedule, the teacher eligibility test was conducted from 6 to 21 August. The exam was held in two shifts in a computer-based test mode. The first shift was held from 9:30 am to 12 pm, whereas the second was conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm. It is to be noted that the AP TET preliminary answer key will be released on the official website on 31 August. Following this, objections, if any will be invited from registered candidates from 1 to 7 September.
Check the step-by-step process to download the AP TET response sheet 2022:
Step 1: Go to aptet.apcfss.in
Step 2: Search and click on the link reading- ‘Hall Ticket(s) Download Service Available in Candidate Login’
Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates have to submit their ID number, date of birth, and captcha to log in
Step 4: Within a few seconds, the AP TET response sheet will appear on your screen
Step 5: Check and then download the AP TET response sheet
Step 6: Take a hard copy of the AP TET response sheet 2022 for future purposes.
Find the direct link to download the AP TET response sheet 2022 here
Details on AP TET:
The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test is a state-level examination conducted by the Commissioner of School Education Andhra Pradesh (CSEAP). Paper I A is held for aspirants applying for teacher’s positions for Classes 1 to 5. Paper I B is conducted for those applying for Classes 1 to 5 in respect of Special Education. Paper II A is for candidates applying for Classes 6 to 8. Whereas, Paper II B is for applicants registering for Classes 6 to 8 in respect of Special Education Teachers.
