AP SSC Result 2022: Andhra Pradesh Board to declare Class 10 Result today, how to check

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) will declare the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 exam 2022 result today, 6 June. The SSC or Class 10 result is likely to be announced at 11 am via a press conference. Students who appeared for the exam can check their scores by visiting the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

The SSC result 2022 was earlier scheduled to be announced on 4 June, Saturday. "Due to unavoidable circumstances, the Class 10 result declaration stands postponed to Monday, June 6," NDTV quoted a board official as saying.

To access the Class 10 result, students will have to submit their AP board 10th exam roll number and date of birth on the official website. The AP SSC result will be available on websites including rtgs.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bseap.org, and bieap.gov.in.

Here’s how to check AP SSC Result 2022:

Go to the official website at bse.ap.gov.in

Search and click on AP SSC result 2022 link that is available on the homepage

Candidates need to enter their log-in details like roll number and date of birth

Within a few minutes, the SSC, 10th result 2022 will appear on the screen

Check and download the SSC result 2022.

Keep a printout of the AP SSC Result 2022 for further use or need.

Students can also check their results by filling the form given below

The SSC exam was conducted from 27 April to 9 May and around six lakh students enrolled for the Class 10 exam 2022. Last year, the pass percentage in the SSC exam was 100.

The Andhra Pradesh board is yet to announce the Class 12 result date and time. The exams were conducted between 22 April and 11 May.

