AP SSC exam 2023 schedule released; Class 10 boards to begin from 3 April

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) schedule for the 2022-23 Board examinations has been released by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Andhra Pradesh. Students who are going to appear for the Class 10 board exam can check the AP SSC timetable on the official page. According to the official schedule, the AP SSC board exams will begin on 3 April 2023 and end on 18 April 2023. The Board of Secondary Education will conduct the AP SSC 2023 exam from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm on most days. The AP Class 10 board exam will begin with First Language (Group-A) and First Language Paper-1 (Composite Course) papers.

“SSC public examinations April – 2023 will be conducted strictly as per the above timetable even if the government declares a public holiday or general holiday in respect of any date/dates mentioned above,” reads the notice. The AP Class 10 schedule 2023 comprises date, subject, maximum marks, time, paper code, and important exam day instructions among other details.

Read the official notice here.

Here’s how to download Andhra Pradesh SSC Exams 2023 schedule:

Go to BSE Andhra Pradesh’s official website

Look for and click on the link provided for the AP SSC exam 2023 schedule

The AP SSC 2023 exam timetable will appear on the screen

View the AP Class 10 schedule and download it for examination purposes and future use.

Andhra Pradesh SSC (Class 10) Exams 2023 Time Table:

3 April 2023:

First Language (Group-A) – 9:30 am to 12:45 pm

First Language Paper-1 (Composite Course) – 9:30 am to 12:45 pm

6 April 2023:

Second Language – 9:30 am to 12:45 pm

8 April 2023:

English – 9:30 am to 12:45 pm

10 April 2023:

Mathematics – 9:30 am to 12:45 pm

13 April 2023:

Science – 9:30 am to 12:45 pm

15 April 2023:

Social Studies – 9:30 am to 12:45 pm

17 April 2023:

First Language Paper-2 – 9:30 am to 11:15 am

OSSC Main Language Paper-2 – 9:30 am to 12:45 pm

18 April 2023:

OSSC Main Language Paper-2 – 9:30 am to 12:45 pm

SSC Vocational Course (Theory) – 9:30 am to 11:30 am

For more updates and all the information, read the official notification and keep checking the main site of BSE, Andhra Pradesh.

