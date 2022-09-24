The registrations for Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test, (AP RCET) 2022 without late fee will conclude today, 24 September. Candidates who want to appear in the APRCET exam can apply on the official web portal. On behalf of the APSCHE, the exam this year is being conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam for admission into Ph.D. programme (Full-Time / Part-Time) offered by different universities and recognized research centres in the state of Andhra Pradesh. APRCET-2022 will be conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) and will have multiple-choice questions. Each question carries 1 mark. The last date to apply for the exam with late fee is 5 and 11 October. The test will be held in 13 centres across Andhra Pradesh and one centre in Hyderabad.

What are the steps to apply for the AP RCET exam?

Go to the official web portal.

Go to AP RCET 2022 under the Common entrance test tab on the homepage.

A new page will appear in front of you, click on the link provided for ‘Fee Payment’.

Fill in the AP RCET application form and upload all your required documents.

Submit the AP RCET form and download it for future references.

What is the application fee?

The candidate is allowed to apply for a maximum of two subjects only in the AP RCET-2022. Application fee per subject, per candidate stands at Rs. 1500/- for OC, Rs.1300/- for BC and Rs. 1000/- for ST/SC/PwD. No correction in the subject(s) is allowed after submitting the application.

Here is the direct link to apply for the AP RCET exam.

The Department of Technical Education and APSCHE had earlier released the AP ECET 2022 seat allotment result. Those who have applied for the counselling round may check the result through the official web portal of AP ECET.

The self reporting and reporting at college will start from 16 to 20 September. The classwork will begin from 19 September.

