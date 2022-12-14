AP Police Sub Inspector registration begins, read notification and check steps to apply

The online registration process for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspectors has been initiated by the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB). The Andhra Pradesh Sub Inspectors Police recruitment is being held for a total of 411 vacancies. Candidates can apply for the positions on the official website of APSLPRB at slprb.ap.gov.in. Aspirants can submit their application forms by 18 January 2023, up to 5 pm. According to the official recruitment notice, the Andhra Pradesh Police Sub Inspectors’ preliminary written exam will be conducted on 19 February 2023. “The preliminary written test will be held on 19.02.2023 (Sunday): 1st PAPER from 10.00 AM to 01.00 PM (3 hours) and 2nd PAPER from 02.30 PM to 05.30 PM (3 hours) on the same day,” reads the notice.

Further in the notice, the recruitment board has informed that the admit card for the State Police Sub Inspectors preliminary exam will be available for download on the main site from 5 February 2023 onwards. Applicants should keep in mind that the number of vacancies indicated in the notification is provisional and is liable for change.

Find the official recruitment notice here.

Vacancy Details (Total – 411)

-Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Sub Inspectors of Police (Civil) (Men and Women) in Police Department: 315

-Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Reserve Sub Inspectors of Police (APSP) (Men) in Police Department: 96

Check how to register for AP Police SI Recruitment:

Step 1: Go to slprb.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the “SCT SI (CIVIL) (MEN & WOMEN), SCT RSI (APSP) (MEN)” link that is on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, click on the application link, pay the fee first and then proceed with the application form.

Step 4: Fill up the application form correctly, choose the desired post and upload all the documents.

Step 5: Preview and then submit the form.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the AP Police SI Recruitment form for future reference.

Click on the direct link here.

For more details on age requirements, educational qualifications, application fees, selection process, and others are mentioned in the notification.

