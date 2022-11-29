AP Police SI recruitment 2022: Notification for 411 vacancies released, check details

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has released the official notification for the hiring of Sub Inspectors in the police force. The notification can be downloaded from the official website of the Board. The AP Police SI recruitment drive is being conducted for 411 posts, including 315 Sub-Inspectors (Civil) (Men and Women) and 96 Reserve Sub-Inspectors (APSP). It is to be noted that the registration process will be held from 14 December to 18 January. The preliminary written test will take place on 19 February 2023 (Sunday) in two shifts. While paper 1 will be held from 10 am to 1 pm, the second paper will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The registered candidates may download the AP SI hall ticket from the official web portal from 5 February 2023 till 19 February.

What is the eligibility criteria?

Age Limit: The candidate should be at least 21 years and should not have attained the age of 27 years as on 1 July 2022.

Educational Qualification: An aspiring candidate should possess a degree from a recognised university.

How will the candidates be selected?

The selection process will consist of a preliminary written test of two papers, a Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Measurements Test and Final Written Examination (four papers). The final selection will be made on the basis of merit, according to the marks obtained by applicants in the final exam and PET.

Here is the direct link to AP Police SI notification.

What is the application fee?

Local candidates from OC/BC and EWS categories as well as non-locals of Andhra Pradesh will have to pay a fee of Rs 600. Local SC/ST candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 300.

