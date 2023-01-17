The registration process for Andhra Pradesh (AP) Police Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment 2022 will be closed by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Andhra Pradesh tomorrow, 18 January 2023. The application process for AP Police SI Recruitment 2022 had begun on 14 December 2022. Interested candidates can apply for the recruitment drive on the official website of SLPRB. The AP Police SI written exam will be held on 19 February. The hall tickets for the same will be made available on the official website of SLPRB on 5 February. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 6,500 SI and Constable vacant posts.

Out of these vacancies, 411 are SI posts. The registration process for the Constable post has ended and the admit cards for the written test have been issued.

AP Police SI Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply for the posts

After landing on the official website of SLPRB, open the recruitment tab.

Now, proceed by opening the link to apply for the SI posts.

Go through the written instructions and tick on the boxes and continue.

Then, pay the application fee, login, fill out the application form, and upload the required documents.

Now, submit your form, download it, and take out its hard copy for future reference.

Alternatively, you can directly reach the application window by clicking here.

Application fees

An application fee of Rs 600 has to be paid by the Other Category (OC), including Economically Weaker Section (EWS), and Backward Class (BC). The application fee is Rs 300 for applicants belonging to the category of Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST). The fee has to be paid online via debit card/ credit card/ internet banking.

Have a look at the SI posts along with their number of vacancies:

Sub Inspector of Police (Civil) (Men & Women): 315

Reserve Sub Inspector of Police (APSP) (Men): 96

Age limit

The age of applicants must be between 21 and 29 years in order to become eligible for the AP Police SI Recruitment drive. However, relaxation in the upper age limit has been provided to the candidates from the reserved categories.

Educational Qualification

Applicants applying for the SI post need to possess a Bachelor’s degree from an institution recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Alternatively, they need to have any other equivalent qualification. SC/ST candidates need to have passed Intermediate or any other examination recognised by the state government as being equivalent.

