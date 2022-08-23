Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa has released the examination schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET). Candidates can check the schedule on the official website at https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa has released the examination schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET). Candidates appearing for the exam can check the complete schedule of the AP PGCET on the official website. The university conducts the AP PGCET exam for the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). As per the official notice, the AP PGCET will be conducted for 147 subjects this year. The common entrance test will be held on 3, 4, 7, 10, and 11 September 2022. The postgraduate exam will be held in three slots on all respective examination days.

The first session will begin from 9:30 am to 11 am, the second session will commence from 1 pm to 2:30 pm and the final session will start from 4:30 pm to 6 pm. Also, the total duration of the AP PGCET 2022 entrance exam is 90 minutes.

Find the complete schedule of the AP PGCET 2022 exam here.

Due to less number of applications, there will be no tests for subjects including Sanskrit, Tamil, Performing Arts and Music, Geography, Urdu, Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA), Tourism, Folklore and Performing Arts. Further in the notification, the administering body has informed that the admissions for the above courses will entirely be based on the merit basis in the qualifying exam.

This year, around 39,359 candidates have applied for the postgraduate admission test. The maximum number of applications have been received for admission to Chemical Sciences with 9,899 applicants. The second highest is followed by Life Sciences with 5,960 applicants.

Students who qualify for the AP PGCET exam will then have to register themselves for the AP PGCET web counselling process. The details of the counselling process will be informed by the administering body after the declaration of the result.

For more details and updates on the same, students are requested to keep a check on the official website.

