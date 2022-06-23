AP PGCET 2022: Registration process begins at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; find direct link here

Those who qualify for the AP Post Graduate Common Entrance Test will get admission in MA, MSc, and MCom programmes that are being offered at 16 Andhra Pradesh participating universities

The Yogi Vemana University has begun the online registration process for Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Tests (AP PGCET) 2022. Students, who are seeking admission in post graduate courses in the state can apply on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

The University will close the registration process on 20 July (without late fee). However, interested candidates will be allowed to submit their application form till 25 July with a fee of Rs 500. Following that students will have to pay a late fee of Rs 1,000 till 29 July. The exam will be held from 17 to 22 August.

Here’s how to apply for AP PGCET-2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Search for ‘Apply for APPGCET-2022 Entrance Test’ and click on ‘Apply Now’.

Step 3: Make the fee payment first.

Step 4: Then, know your payment status.

Step 5: Candidates will be able to fill the application form only after fee payment.

Step 6: Submit the completed AP PGCET form and save a copy for future use.

Find direct link here.

Check notice on important dates here.

Notice on general instructions and information is here.

Application Fee:

Candidates from General category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 850, backward caste category applicants need to pay Rs 750 and those from SC/ST/PH categories must submit Rs 650.

Those who qualify for the AP Post Graduate Common Entrance Test will get admission in MA, MSc, and MCom programmes that are being offered at 16 Andhra Pradesh participating universities.

The University will conduct the entrance test in 14 zones across the state including Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, West Godavari, Hyderabad, Kurnool, Anantapur, Dr YSR Kadapa, Prakasam, East Godavari, Vizianagaram, Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore, Srikakulam and Chittoor.

From these selected zones, candidates can further choose any three when appearing for AP PGCET.

