The Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa will release the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) counselling 2022 phase 2 seat allotment result today, 13 December. Candidates who applied for AP PGCET Counselling 2022 can check and download the seat allotment result at – pgcet-sche.aptonline.in/APPGCET – when released. Candidates will have to use their application number and date of birth on the portal to access the AP PGCET phase 2 seat allotment result. On the basis of the AP PGCET rank list, candidates will be allotted seats in postgraduate (PG) engineering courses for the academic year 2022-23. Students whose names are on the AP PGCET phase 2 seat allotment list are advised to confirm their seats by paying a mandatory fee. They will also have to download the joining letter/report from the main site.

After the declaration of the AP PGCET seat allotment result, candidates will also have to report to the respective colleges for admission purposes. While reporting to the colleges, students are advised to take along their original certificates, fee-paid challan, and joining letter/report. The colleges will then verify all the documents and issue the allotment order for selected candidates.

Here’s how to check the AP PGCET Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result, when released:

Step 1: Go to the AP PGCET 2022 website at – https://pgcet-sche.aptonline.in/APPGCET.

Step 2: Search and click on the AP PGCET 2022 seat allotment result link.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the login id and date of birth on the portal.

Step 4: The AP PGCET 2022 phase 2 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check, download and save the AP PGCET 2022 Counselling allotment result.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the same for admission purposes and future use.

The AP PGCET 2022 phase 2 registration began on 30 November and ended on 5 December 2022. For more updates and information, candidates must keep checking the official website.

