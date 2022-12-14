AP PGCET 2022 Phase 2 seat allotment result released, direct link here

The Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa has released the phase 2 seat allotment result for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) counselling 2022. Candidates who applied for AP PGCET counselling can check the phase 2 seat allotment result on the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The seat allotment result was supposed to be released on 13 December but the university declared it today. Candidates will have to log in using their credentials to check the seat allotment result. Along with the AP PGCET 2022 phase 2 seat allotment result, the college-wise allotment list has also been released. Students can access the college-wise allotment list on the portal after entering their college and course name.

Students whose names are mentioned on the AP PGCET phase 2 seat allotment list will have to confirm their seats by paying a mandatory fee. Candidates will also have to download their joining letter/report from the main site after paying the fee. Applicants will be allotted the desired seats in postgraduate (PG) engineering courses for the academic year 2022 to 2023 on the basis of the AP PGCET rank list.

Steps to download AP PGCET Counselling Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result 2022:

-Visit pgcet-sche.aptonline.in.

-Search and click on the link “Download Allotment letter and Self-reporting from server-1”.

-On the new page, submit your application number and date of birth correctly.

-The AP PGCET phase 2 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

-Check, save and download the seat allotment letter for admission purposes.

-Keep a copy of the same for future reference.

As per the schedule, the last date for ‘self-reporting and reporting’ at the allotted college is 16 December 2022. Candidates will have to report to the allotted colleges along with their original documents, a fee challan, and a joining report to complete the admission process.

