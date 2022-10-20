AP PECET 2022 Counselling: Registration process starts today, here's how to apply

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will start the Andhra Pradesh Physical Education Common Entrance Test (AP PECET) counselling registration from today, 20 October 2022. Candidates who have qualified in the AP PECET entrance exam can apply for the AP PECET counselling on the official website at pecet-sche.aptonline.in. As per the official notice, the last date to register for the counselling process is 22 October. The counselling process is being held for admission to the Undergraduate Diploma and Bachelor of Physical Education courses at Andhra Pradesh’s universities and colleges. Candidates will be required to upload their certificates on the official web portal for verification.

What are the other important dates related to the AP PECET counselling process?

Online certificate verification will happen from 21 October to 23 October.

Web options are to be filled online between 25-26 October.

Window to edit online web options will be opening on 27 October.

The Seat allotment result will be announced on 29 October after 6 PM.

Self-reporting and reporting at the allotted colleges is to be done between 31 October and 4 November.

What is the eligibility criteria?

Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed): Aspirants should have passed a three-year degree examination, recognised by a university in Andhra Pradesh or any other equivalent university. The aspirant should be of 19 years on 1 July this year. The applicant needs to submit the pass certificate at the time of counselling.

Under Graduate Diploma Physical Education (D.P.Ed): Candidates should have passed intermediate or an equivalent course recognised by the Andhra Pradesh government and should be of 16 years of age on 1 July. The applicant is required to submit the pass certificate at the time of Counselling.

What are the steps to register yourself for the AP PECET counselling process?

Step 1: Visit the website at pecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘PECET Admission’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourself and create an account.

Step 4: Login using your credentials.

Step 5: Fill in the application form and upload your certificates for the verification process.

Step 6: Pay the counselling application fee.

Step 7: Submit your form and take a print out of the confirmation for future reference

Here is the link to counselling notification.

What is the AP PECET application fee?

A non-refundable processing fee of Rs 1000 is to be paid by aspirants from OC/BC category. For students belonging to SC/ST category, Rs 500 is to be paid through payment gateway (Bill desk) provided on the official web portal.

