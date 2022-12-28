AP LAWCET and PGLCET 2022: Web option entry process begins; check schedule
The last date for submission of the web entry option is 30 December 2022. APSCHE will release the seat allotment result on 2 January 2023
The Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the State Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2022 and State Post Graduate Common Law Entrance Test (AP PGLCET) 2022 web options entry today, 28 December. Candidates who registered for the AP LAWCET and PGLCET counselling 2022 can submit the web options entry through the official website. As per the schedule, the last date for submission of the web entry option is 30 December. The Council for Higher Education will release the seat allotment result on 2 January 2023. Those who get shortlisted in the AP LAWCET and PGLCET allotment list should report online and at the allotted colleges between 3 January and 7 January 2023.
The respective classes are scheduled to commence on 4 January 2023. APSCHE, which is administering the AP LAWCET and PGLCET counselling 2022, released the revised schedule for the web counselling process recently.
Here’s how to exercise AP LAWCET and PGLCET web options entry:
Step 1: Go to APSCHE’s official web portal
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the designated links to AP LAWCET and PGLCET. Then click on “Web Options”
Step 3: On the new page, log in using the date of birth and hall ticket number (read the instructions for the web option)
Step 4: Select the preferred colleges for web options and submit the form.
Step 5: Keep a printout of the confirmation page for admission purposes.
Before proceeding with the web options entry, candidates are advised to check the details in the ‘Print Your Application Form’ link. Candidates should keep in mind that they cannot edit or modify the web options entry after selecting the freeze option. If a candidate fails to freeze the web options entry, then the last saved options will be considered by the Council for allotment of seats.
