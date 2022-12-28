The AP inter first and second year examination 2023 schedule has been released by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP). The AP Inter first year exam will start on 15 March 2023 and conclude on 4 April. The AP Inter second year exam will commence on 16 March and end on 4 April as well. The AP Inter results for first and second year students will be announced by the AP Board tentatively in June next year. The AP Inter practical exam will be conducted from 15 April to 25 April and from 30 April to 10 May.

The examination is going to be held from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm. The Ethics and Human Value exam will be taken on 22 February 2023 from 10 am to 1 pm. The Environmental exam will be held on 24 February. The results can be checked on the board’s official website using their hall ticket number and date of birth of the applicant. Candidates need to secure an aggregate score between 75 percent to 100 percent to get an A Grade in the BIEAP exam.

Steps for checking AP Inter first and second year date sheet:

Step 1: Visit bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the section of “What’s New”, and click on the link which reads as “Time Table for First and Second Year Intermediate Public Examinations (Theory) March 2023”.

Step 3: After this, a PDF file will open up on the screen of your device. Now, download the PDF and take out a hardcopy for future reference.

You can alternatively see the schedule by clicking on https://bie.ap.gov.in/Uploads/Circulars/new_doc_2022-12-26_18.44.57.pdf.

BIEAP conducts the Class 12 exam of Andhra Pradesh Board every year in March. The AP Board has been holding the AP Intermediate exams since 1978. Previously, only one examination used to be held for both years at the second year’s end. It was later revised to the current pattern of exams for both Class 11 and 12. Over 2,431 colleges in Andhra Pradesh are affiliated to BIEAP for general courses. A total of 506 colleges are affiliated to the board for vocational courses across the state.

