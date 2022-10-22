The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the State Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2022 Counselling seat allotment result today, 22 October 2022. Candidates who applied for counselling can check their seat allotment results by visiting the official website of APSCHE. Post the declaration of the AP ICET seat allotment result, candidates will have to appear for online reporting to accept their allotted seats. Candidates will also have to report to their respective colleges so that they can secure their seats upon the fee payment. As per the schedule, the process for self-reporting at the allocated college will begin on 25 October and conclude on 28 October 2022.

The AP ICET Counselling 2022 is being held for eligible candidates who cleared the AP ICET exam and are qualified to apply for admissions. Applicants can register themselves for admission into several state colleges and universities in the state for Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Masters in Computer Application (MCA) courses.

Steps on how to check AP ICET Counselling 2022 seat allotment result:

Go to the official website of APSCHE

Search and click on the ‘AP-ICET 2022’ link on the homepage

As the new page opens, candidates have to click on the link designated for the ICET Counselling seat allotment result

Then login with the ICET ticket number and date of birth on the portal and submit

The AP ICET seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Candidates must check the allotment status and download the result

Keep a hard copy of the AP ICET result for future needs.

Here is the list of documents required for reporting AP ICET 2022 Counselling:

AP ICET 2022 hall ticket, rank card, and result

Class 10 and 12 mark sheet

UG Degree mark sheet

UG degree provisional certificate

Transfer Certificate

EWS Certificate, Caste Certificate, or PwD Certificate (If applicable).

