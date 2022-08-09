AP ICET 2022: Result declared at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/ICET; find the direct link

The AP ICET exam was held in two shifts. The first began from 9 am to 11:30 am and the second commenced from 3 pm to 5:30 pm in around 25 centers across Andhra Pradesh. Days after the exam, the preliminary answer keys were released on 27 July

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) result 2022 has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Those who appeared for the exam can check and download their score cards by visiting the official website. The Council has published both results and rank cards for the candidates who appeared in the exam. The AP ICET 2022 exam result was declared at a press conference. Around 87.83 per cent of students have passed the examination, this year. As per the schedule set by the Council, the AP ICET 2022 exam was conducted on 25 July by the Andhra University in Vishakhapatnam in two sessions. The AP ICET exam was held in two shifts. The first began from 9 am to 11:30 am and the second commenced from 3 pm to 5:30 pm in around 25 centers across Andhra Pradesh. Days after the exam, the preliminary answer keys were released on 27 July.

Check steps to download AP ICET result 2022:

Go to the official website of APSCHE

Look for the result link available on the homepage

Then enter the registration and ICET hall ticket number to view the result

Within a few seconds, the AP ICET result scorecard will appear on your screen

Check and download the AP ICET result.

Keep a printout of the AP ICET result for future reference

To access the rank card, candidates need to enter their login details and download it.H

Here is the direct link to check AP ICET result 2022.

Here is the direct link to download AP ICET rank card 2022.

The qualifying percentage of marks in the AP ICET exam is 25 per cent which is 50 marks out of a total of 200 marks. Applicants belonging to the scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST) category have no minimum qualifying percentage of marks.

The Common Entrance Test was held for students seeking admission to first-year Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Masters of Computer Applications (MCA) Courses for the academic year 2022-23.

