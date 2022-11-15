AP ICET 2022 Counselling: Final phase allotment result declared, check details

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has declared the Allotment Result for the Final Phase of the AP ICET 2022 Counselling. Candidates can check the result and the allotment order on the official web portal at icet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates who have been allotted a college are required to report there from today, 15 November. The AP ICET 2022 counselling final phase registration ended on 7 November. While reporting to the allotted college, candidates are required to carry with them the required documents. The registration process for AP ICET Counselling 2022 second and final phase started on 31 October.

How to check the AP ICET final phase allotment result?

Step 1: Go to the AP ICET official web portal at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Go to the link that reads “Final Phase Provisional Allotment” on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your AP ICET hall ticket number, date of birth and application number.

Step 4: Then download the allotment result.

Step 5: Keep a copy of the result with you.

What is the list of documents required for reporting?

AP ICET Hall Ticket and Rank card

Degree Marks Certificate / Consolidated marks certificate

Provisional degree certificate

Intermediate Marks and diploma marks certificate

S.S.C or an equivalent Marks certificate

Here is the link to self report:

https://icet-sche.aptonline.in/ICET/views/AllotmentLetterSARequest.aspx

The college wise allotment result can be found here:

https://icet-sche.aptonline.in/ICET/views/CollegeWiseAllotmentReport.aspx

Applicants who want to take admission into Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Masters in Computer Application (MCA) were required to apply for the AP ICET 2022 Counselling process.

