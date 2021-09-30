AP ICET 2021: Results to be declared today at sche.ap.gov.in; check steps to download scores here

To access their scorecards, students have to log in to the portal by using their registration numbers and hall ticket numbers

The results of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2021 will be announced today, 20 September by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Once declared, the registered candidates can check and download their scorecards by visiting the official websites sche.ap.gov.in or manabadi.co.in.

To access their scorecards, students have to log in to the portal by using their registration numbers and hall ticket numbers.

The AP ICET 2021 was held in offline mode as a computer-based test on 17 and 18 September in two sessions. The first session began from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm while the second session commenced from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

Once released, students can follow these steps to access AP ICET 2021 results:

Step 1: Visit the official APSCHE website - sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the APICET 2021 Result tab

Step 3: As the new page opens, go to the 'View Results' tab

Step 4: Now, enter the registration number and admit card number to access your scorecard

Step 5: After submitting the credentials, your AP ICET 2021 result will be displayed on the screen within a few seconds

Step 6: Check your scores, verify all important details and save a copy. Take a printout

For the unversed, AP ICET is organised by Andhra University on behalf of the APSCHE. It is conducted for admissions to Master of Computer Applications (MCA) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) programmes in Andhra Pradesh-based institutes for the academic year 2021-22.

For more details related to the results and admission process, applicants are advised to regularly visit the official APSCHE website, sche.ap.gov.in