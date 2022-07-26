AP EAPCET/AP EAMCET 2022: APSCHE declares result at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; check steps to download

The AP EAPCET exam is held by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada. It was taken up by students, who are seeking admission into the first year of engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses offered for the academic year 2022-2023 in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the result of the State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 today, 26 July. Students can download their respective scorecards from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.

Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana announced the State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test result at around 11 am during an event conducted in Vijayawada. To access the EAPCET 2022 scorecard, candidates need to submit their hall ticket number, name, and mobile number on the portal.

This year, a total of 89.12 percent of candidates qualified in the engineering stream, as per NDTV reports. A total number of 1.73 lakh candidates qualified from the engineering stream out of 1.94 lakh who appeared for it.

The common entrance test was conducted from 4 to 8 July for Engineering and 11 to 12 July for Agriculture & Pharmacy via a computer-based mode. The preliminary answer keys for the same were released on 12 July itself.

Check steps to download the AP EAPCET/AP EAMCET 2022 result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of APSCHE at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: As the page opens, students need to key in their login details correctly and click on submit.

Step 4: The AP EAPCET/AP EAMCET 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the result. Keep a printout of the EAPCET/EAMCET for future reference.

“100 percent weightage to the marks secured in EAPCET-2022 for determining the overall ranking for the purpose of admissions into professional courses for the Academic Year 2022-23,” the notice reads.

Find the official notice here.

The AP EAPCET exam is held by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada. It was taken up by students, who are seeking admission into the first year of engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses offered for the academic year 2022-2023 in Andhra Pradesh.

For more details and updates, keep a check on the official website regularly.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.