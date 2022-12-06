AP EAPCET Counselling 2022 seat allotment result releasing today, check details here

The Department of Technical Education (DoTE) is all set to declare the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 seat allotment result today, 6 December. The AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result will be issued after 6 pm. Once the AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment list is out, candidates can check and download the result by visiting the official website. Those applicants whose names are on the seat allotment result/list are advised to report to the allotted colleges. The ‘self-reporting and reporting at college’ process will begin tomorrow, 7 December and end on 9 December, 2022.

Check the schedule here.

Here’s how to check the AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result when released:

Go to the official website.

Search and click on the AP EAPCET result link that will be made available on the main site.

As the new page opens, candidates will have to key in their login details on the portal and click on submit.

The AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Check and download the AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment list.

Keep a printout of the result for admission purposes and further references.

The AP EAPCET web counselling is being conducted for candidates seeking admission into the B Pharmacy or Pharm D courses. These programmes are under the Convenor quota in the university and private pharmacy colleges of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2022-23.

According to the schedule, the AP EAPCET 2022 online registration process began on 2 December 2022. Candidates registering for admission were able to pay the processing fee and complete the online certificate verification along with the option entry process till 4 December 2022.

For more updates and information, candidates must keep checking the official page of EAPCET on a regular basis.

