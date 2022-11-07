AP EAPCET Counselling 2022: Registration for special round begins; check details

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 counselling special round registration process from today, 7 November. Candidates are able to register and submit their choices for the counselling special round on the official website of AP EAPCET. The processing fee for web counselling is Rs 1200 for General/BC candidates, and for SC/ST applicants, it is Rs 600. Applicants who did not get in through any of the previous rounds of counselling can register for the special round till 8 November. New candidates will first have to register and then login to fill out the AP EAPCET counselling form.

The AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling certificate verification will start from 8 November. The last date for applicants to complete the verification at Help Line Centres is 9 November. The option entry starts from today till 9 November. On the basis of options filled by the candidates, the APSCHE will announce the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Allotment on the website.

The allotment date has not been declared yet. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website in order to get the latest updates.

Steps to apply for the AP EAPCET 2022 Special Round:

After landing on the official website of AP EAPCET, click on the link which reads, “Candidate Registration”.

Complete your registration and pay the required application fee.

Go through the application form properly, download it and also take out its hard copy for future reference.

If you want to reupload your certificate, then click on the given option.

Then, choose web options and fill your options.

Note:

AP EAPCET is held every year, and candidates can appear any number of times for the AP EAPCET exam as long as they fulfil the eligibility criteria. Just clearing the examination doesn’t ensure admission. Candidates need to complete all the other steps in order to ensure their admission into their desired course. The exam is conducted on the basis of 10+2 class syllabus of the Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh.

