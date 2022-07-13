AP EAPCET answer key for Agriculture stream released today, check details here

The exam was conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, on behalf of the APSCHE, for admission into the first year of pharmacy, engineering, and agriculture courses offered for the academic session of 2022-23 in the state of Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has today, 13 July, released Preliminary answer keys with the recorded responses of the candidates who had appeared in the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test or AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2022 for Agriculture stream. The answer key for the Agriculture stream was released at 9 am.

With the help of the Andhra Pradesh EAPCET (EAMCET) provisional answer key, the candidates who had appeared in the exam will be able to calculate their score to get an idea of their probable marks. In case there is any objection, candidates can challenge the answer key and raise it online through the official website by using their registration number.

What are the steps to download the answer key for the agriculture stream?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, 'Download EAMCET Agriculture Provisional Answer Key 2022.'

Step 3: A new page would open where you will have to fill in your login details.

Step 4: The agriculture answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Print and download the answer key for future use.

The deadline to raise objections against the agriculture answer key is 9 AM, 15 July.

Candidates should be aware that they will be required to pay a fee for raising objections. Once the objection window is closed, applicants are not allowed to raise any additional requests.

The exam was conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, on behalf of the APSCHE, for admission into the first year of pharmacy, engineering, and agriculture courses offered for the academic session of 2022-23 in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates' feedback will be taken into consideration by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) and after that, the final answer key and results will be published.

Check the link below to download the agriculture answer key.

https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET/Eapcet/EAPCET_ExamPapers.aspx

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.