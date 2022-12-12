AP EAPCET 2022: Registration, fee payment process ends today; check steps to apply

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will close the online application process and fee payment facility for the State Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) Bi.P.C stream counselling 2022 today, 12 December. Candidates can register themselves and make the online payment on the official website. As per the schedule, the Council will begin the online verification process of uploaded certificates at notified Help Line Centers today, once the registration facility closes. The last date for document verification is 15 December 2022. Exercising of the web options by candidates will be conducted from 13 December to 16 December.

The AP EAPCET 2022 seat allotment result for the same will be released on 19 December. Candidates will be able to report to their allotted colleges from 20 to 23 December.

Check the schedule here.

Check the steps to apply for AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling:

Go to eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCETAGR/

Search and click on the ‘Candidate Registration’ link on the homepage.

Then enter the AP EAPCET Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth (DoB) on the portal.

Once the application form opens, fill up all the necessary details, make the online payment and submit the application form

Save and download the form

Take a printout of the AP EAPCET application for further use.

While registering for the AP EAPCET Counselling 2022, candidates will have to submit a list of certificates/documents. The list includes:

AP EAPCET 2022 hall ticket and rank card

Proof of date of birth (Class 10 or its equivalent)

Memorandum of marks (Inter or its equivalent)

Study certificate of the candidates from Class 6 to Class 12

Transfer Certificate (TC)

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate valid for the year 2022-23.

Andhra Pradesh residence certificate.

Integrated community certificate, and others.

Candidates must keep a close eye on the official website for more updates and information.

