AP EAPCET 2022: Preliminary answer key for Engineering stream to be out today; details here

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will today,12 July, release the preliminary answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022. The AP EAPCET answer key for the engineering stream will be released on the official web portal cets.apsche.ap.gov.in at 5 pm today.

It is to be noted that the answer key for the Agriculture Stream will be released on 13 July at 9:00 am. With the help of the Andhra Pradesh EAPCET provisional answer key, candidates will be able to calculate their marks to get an idea of their probable score.

In case they have any queries, candidates can challenge the answer key and can raise objections online through the official website by using their registration number.

What are the steps to download the EAPCET answer key?

Go to the official web portal at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to AP EAPCET answer key link.

Choose the answer key for the subject.

The AP EAPCET answer key will appear on your screen.

Print the EAPCET answer key for future use.

The deadline to raise objections against the AP EAPCET Engineering answer key is 5 pm on 14 July while for the Agriculture stream, it is 9 am on 15 July.

It is to be noted that candidates will be required to pay a fee while raising any challenges. Once the objection window is closed, applicants will not be allowed to raise any additional requests.

The exam was organised by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada, on behalf of the APSCHE, for admission into the first year of engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses offered in the state of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2022-23.

