AP EAPCET 2022: Hall ticket released at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET, find direct link here
To access the hall ticket, candidates need to submit their Registration Number, Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth correctly on the given section to download the EAPCET admit cards
The admit card for Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2022 has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Those who are going to appear for the exam can download the admit cards from the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET.
As per the schedule set by the Council, the AP EAPCET will be conducted from 4 to 8 July for Engineering and on 11 and 12 July for Agriculture and Pharmacy. The entrance test will be held in two shifts; the first will commence from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second will take place from 3 PM to 6 PM.
Here are a few steps to download AP EAPCET admit card:
Step 1: Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET
Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads - “Download Hall Ticket” which is available on the main page
Step 3: As a new page will open. Then, candidates need to key in their login details and submit
Step 4: Then, check and download the admit card
Step 5: Keep a printout of the same for future reference
Direct link to download AP EAPCET admit card.
The hall ticket comprises details including candidate’s name, roll number, exam centre, exam time, exam slots and guidelines.
The State EAPCET exam was earlier named as EAMCET (Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test). The Common Entrance Test will be conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Kakinada. The exam will take place for students seeking admission into the first year of engineering, agriculture and pharmacy programmes that are offered for the academic year 2022-2023 in Andhra Pradesh.
For more details, candidates are suggested to keep a check on the official website.
