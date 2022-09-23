AP EAMCET Counselling 2022: Self-joining & reporting begins today
The AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result was published yesterday. Candidates who do not report by 27 September will not be taken into consideration for the admission process
Following the release of the seat allotment result of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2022, candidates who applied for admission to engineering and other courses must ‘self-join and report’ to their allotted college. The AP EAMCET 2022 self-joining and reporting process is scheduled to begin today, 23 September, and will continue till 27 September. The AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result was published on Thursday. Candidates who do not report by 27 September will not be taken into consideration for the admission process. Students can check and download the seat allotment result by visiting the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
To check the seat allotment result for AP EAMCET 2022, candidates have to use their login details like AP EAMCET Hall Ticket and Date of Birth (DoB) on the portal.
Check how to download the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result:
Step 1: Visit cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Step 2: Search and click on the AP EAMCET 2022 tab.
Step 3: Then open the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result link.
Step 4: On the new page, enter the login details and click on submit.
Step 5: The AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Check the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result and download the page for future purposes.
While joining and reporting at the allotted colleges, candidates have to produce a few documents during the process. The documents include Class 10 and 12 Mark Sheet & Pass Certificate, AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment order, AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022, Rank Card of AP EAMCET 2022, Domicile proof, Payment Receipt of Counselling Fees, Caste certificate if required, and a valid ID proof.
The APSCHE will notify about the joining process in the coming days. As per the schedule, the AP EAMCET exams were conducted from 4 to 8 July 2022. It was conducted for candidates seeking admission in the Engineering stream.
