The Andhra Pradesh Department of Technical Education has announced an extension for AP EAMCET 2022 web option entry. The official notice announcing the extension has been released on the official web portal at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. The revised schedule for exercise Options in Web Counselling, allotment of seats, reporting at the institutions and commencement of class work will be notified. However, the candidates need to know that the schedule for Registration, payment of the registration fee and certificate verification is extended upto 5 September for the benefit of the Intermediate students who are awaiting the Intermediate supplementary examination results.

Aspirants should be aware that the AP EAMCET counselling will be conducted in several rounds and only those candidates who fill in their options within the time limit prescribed will be eligible to download their allotment letters and self-report at the colleges designated for the counselling process.

Here is the official notice announcing the extension of deadlines:

https://eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET/adimissionpdfs.do?mode=downloadPDFFile&filename=WebOptPublicN20220827.pdf

What are the steps to register yourself for the counselling process?

Step 1: Candidates are required to visit the official web portal of AP EAMCET counselling at https://eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

Step 2: Register yourself on the website.

Step 3: Proceed with the candidate login using your credentials.

Step 4: Candidates will be required to fill in their credentials, sign in and select their options.

Step 5: Print and save your selections for future reference.

The extensions have been announced for the benefit of the intermediate students who are still waiting for their Intermediate Supplementary Results.

Those who have cleared the TS EAMCET-2022 along with the Intermediate or its Equivalent Qualifying Examination and want to seek admission into B.Tech/ B.E / Pharmacy Courses are eligible to apply for the counselling process.

The online payment of processing fee and the registration began on 22 August and the last date was originally till 30 August 2022.

