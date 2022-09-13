Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will begin the web option entry process for AP EAMCET 2022 today, 13 September. The aspiring candidates will be required to visit the AP EAMCET web portal at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in for the completion of the process.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will begin the web option entry process for AP EAMCET 2022 today, 13 September. The aspiring candidates will be required to visit the AP EAMCET web portal for the completion of the process. The last date for AP EAMCET option entry is 17 September. Candidates need to note that although they can select their preferences right away, a facility will be there to make adjustments on 18 September, if necessary. Candidates are advised to carefully complete the AP EAMCET web options entry process as the authorities will be releasing the AP EAMCET seat allotment result on the basis of the choice filled by the aspirants.

EAMCET counselling result will be declared on 22 September based on the counselling registrations, choice filling, etc. done by the registered candidates. With the help of this process, candidates will be required to select their desired college and course. Those who have completed the document verification process beforehand are eligible for AP EAMCET web option entry.

What is the process to fill in the options during the counselling process?

Aspirants should visit the official web portal of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test.

Go to the link that reads, ‘Option Entry’ on the homepage.

A new page would open where you will be required to fill in your details, as asked.

Fill in your options in the desired order.

Save them and then submit it after cross-checking.

Candidates need to know that the AP EAMCET counselling will be conducted in several rounds. Those who submit their options within the given time will be able to check and download their allotment letters as well as self-report. Their documents will be used at the allotted colleges for the purpose of their admission. Applicants should keep a check on the official website for latest updates.

