Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will start the certificate verification round for the AP EAMCET Counselling 2022 today, 23 August. Those who cleared the AP EAMCET Exam will be able to appear for the certificate verification process under the EAMCET counselling on the official web portal. The certificate verification will happen in online mode. The documents and certificates submitted by the aspirants during the registration process will be verified during this phase of the counselling process. The AP EAMCET 2022 Document Verification will happen from 23 to 31 August 2022 for all the registered candidates.

For candidates whose certificates have already been verified along with the information submitted while applying for the AP Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, EAMCET would be directed to the payment stage. Those who appear in the exam would also be making a choice of their web options along with the certificate verification from 28 August 2022 onwards.

What are the steps to apply for AP EAMCET Counselling?

Go to the official web portal and then click on ‘EAPCET-2022 ADMISSIONS’.

Register yourself for the AP EAMCET 2022 counselling process.

Log in using your registration id and password.

Fill the EAMCET application form and upload all your documents.

Pay your application fee and then click on submit.

Download the AP EAMCET counselling application form and print it out.

Along with the document verification process, candidates are required to select the web options for the counselling process, simultaneously. During this process, candidates will have to specify their preferred choice of college and course which they wish to join according to their rank. Based on the web options made by the candidates and their AP EAMCET Rank and score, the seat will be allotted to them.

Those who appeared in the exam should note that this year's admission process will be conducted on the basis of the AP EAMCET score only and the intermediate results will not be considered in the preparation of merit list.

