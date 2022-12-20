Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has declared the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for the BiPC (Biology, Physics, and Chemistry) stream today. Candidates who applied for the counselling can check and download their allotment results from the official web portal at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Once the seat allotment is released, aspirants who have been allotted seats as per their choice will have to report to their respective colleges from 20 to 23 December 2022. Candidates will have to carry a set of documents while appearing for the reporting process. They will also be required to take the printout of the appointment letter that they have to carry along to their reporting colleges.

What are the steps to check the AP EAMCET seat allotment result online?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Go to the AP EAMCET 2022 Counselling for BiPC Stream link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link given for the AP EAMCET seat allotment.

Step 4: Then search for your college and course.

Step 5: Download the AP EAMCET allotment letter and take a printout for future references.

Here is the direct link to check the AP EAMCET allotment result.

Here is the list of the documents that will have to be carried along:

AP EAMCET Rank card

AP EAMCET Admit Card

Class 10 Marksheet

Class 12 Marksheet

Category Certificate of the candidate

Valid ID proof

It is to be noted that the counselling seat allotment results will be declared on the basis of the choices filled in by the students during the choice-filling procedure. Candidates should keep a check on the EAMCET’s official web portal for regular updates.

