AP EAMCET 2022: Counselling seat allotment for final phase releasing today, check details

The Department of Technical Education and APSCHE will release the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result for the final phase today, 27 October. Candidates who have registered themselves for the final phase of counselling round can check the seat allotment result by visiting the official web portal at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. It is to be noted that the allotment list was scheduled to be released yesterday, 26 October. However, APSCHE has revised the date. For information on the self reporting and reporting at college schedule, the candidates should visit the official website. The AP EAMCET counselling was held in several rounds.

What are the steps to check the AP EAMCET seat allotment result?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Go to AP EAMCET seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Step 3: Fill in the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your seat allotment result will then appear on the screen.

Once the allotment list is released for AP EAMCET Counselling, the link to the list will get activated. Candidates will then have to fill in their AP EAMCET roll number and other details in order to view their seat allotment.

The AP EAMCET seat allocation will be done on the basis of candidate’s marks and rank. The ranks will be given on the basis of AP EAMCET normalised marks – 75 percent weightage and 25 percent weightage to the marks scored in class 12.

AP EAMCET Counselling for the final phase had started on 19 October 2022 for candidates who want to apply for B.E and B.Tech admissions in different colleges in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Candidates who have cleared the AP EAMCET exam were eligible to apply for the web based counselling process. For more details related to the counselling process, the candidates should visit the official website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.